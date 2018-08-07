Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Richard Kreitner
Richard Kreitner is a contributing writer to The Nation. He is the author of Booked: A Traveler’s Guide to Literary Locations Around the World.Read More
By the Author
Break It Up
From journalist and historian Richard Kreitner, an ambitious, timely and inspired understanding of "these supposedly united states," arguing that the internal divisions that threaten to…
Booked
A practical, armchair travel guide that explores eighty of the most iconic literary locations from all over the globe that you can actually visit. A…