Protecting Our Planet: Earth Day Books for Kids of All Ages
Every year people around the world celebrate the beauty of our planet through Earth Day on April 22 and demonstrate support for environmental protection. By taking part in activities like planting trees, cleaning up litter, and taking more eco-friendly forms of transportation, we can help reduce our carbon footprint.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite books for kids to help them learn more about our planet and ways they can help protect it all year round.
This book looks at the wide variety of ecosystems and environmental regions of the Earth, from deserts and forests, to cities and farms, to oceans and ice caps, as well as the atmosphere, weather, energy sources, plants, and animals of each area. Michael Driscoll and professor of meteorology Dennis Driscoll explain the changes to our planet that are currently taking place, including rising temperatures and sea levels, and the effects they can have on our environment. They also profile young environmental activists like Greta Thunberg and Isra Hirsi, and highlight important, everyday actions such as water conversion and recycling that kids can do on their own or with their parents. Also included are fun projects and experiments to do at home like brewing sun tea, creating lightning, and making a smog detector.
Packed with facts, experiments, and a removable poster with tips on how to save the planet, this comprehensive guide will inspire kids and their families to think about our planet in new ways and help keep it beautiful and healthy for years to come.
One Earth
by Eileen Spinelli
Illustrated by Rogério Coelho
“I take care of the earth because I know I can do little things every day to make a BIG difference…”
With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitiviy, Todd Parr explores the important, timely subject of environmental protection and conservation in this eco-friendly picture book. Featuing a circular die-cut Earth on the cover, and printed entirely with recycled materials and nontoxic soy inks, this book includes lots of easy, smart ideas on how we can all work together to make the Earth feel good – from planting a tree and using both sides of the paper, to saving energy and reusing old things in new ways.
Best of all, the book includes an interior gatefold with a poster with tips/reminders on how kids can “go green” everyday. Equally whimsical and heartfelt, this sweet homage to our beautiful planet is sure to inspire readers of all ages to do their part in keeping the Earth happy and healthy.
Brains On! Presents…Earth Friend Forever
by Molly Bloom
by Marc Sanchez
by Sanden Totten
Illustrated by Mike Orodán
The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, present a humorous, fact- and fun-filled look at the effects of plastic on Earth and how young readers can help protect their planet. Perfect for STEM enthusiasts!
Hi Friend,
It’s me, Earth! I hope you like living on me, but we need to talk.
I need your help to solve a BIG problem…You’re covering me with plastic!
But don’t worry, I know you’ve got my back—after all, you do live on it.
Love, Your Earth Friend Forever
Told in the form of a letter from Earth to the reader, this humorous picture book takes an in-depth look at how the actions of humans, particularly their use of plastic, is impacting the planet and how they can make simple changes in their every day life to help protect the place they call home. Additional back matter includes a letter from the reader to Earth, information on what plastic is and how it's made, and scientific solutions that are currently in the works.
Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature
by Robb Pearlman
Illustrated by Bob Ross
The second official board book featuring Bob Ross's stunning, iconic paintings with a special nod to the natural world.
Happy little clouds. Tall, snow-capped mountains. River rocks. The beauty of nature is everywhere. Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature is an early concept board book featuring various Bob Ross paintings and some of Bob's little quips about all of the beautiful sights seen in nature and that he painted in front of TV audiences. Full of real paintings from the iconic artist, this follow up to Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors is sure to be a hit for any Bob Ross fan.
E Is for Environment
by Lucy Curran
Illustrated by Francesca Rosa
A is for Atmosphere, B is for Biodiversity, C is for Conservation, and so on in this delightful concept book that teaches young readers the ABCs of the natural world around us (and how to protect it).
From jungles to recycling to wildlife preserves, each letter of the alphabet is represented by a word and image that reflects everything from the rainforest to the savannah to the depths of the ocean, as well as animal life across the continents. Readers will be inspired to join the movement to conserve species and find out how they can make a difference (because you're never too young to start saving the world!).
Thank You, Tree
by Editors of Storey Publishing
Illustrated by Fiona Lee
On every page of this beautiful board book, Fiona Lee's charming illustrations invite little ones to celebrate a wonderful tree, learn its name, and say thank you for the tree’s joyful, natural gifts. From thanking a magnolia tree for its pink blossoms and a birch tree for a branch to swing on to thanking a maple tree for its colorful fall leaves and a cedar for a secret hiding place, this sweet book teaches the youngest readers to celebrates trees for their leaves, branches, flowers, fruits, and more.
This middle grade edition of the groundbreaking bestseller by Doug Tallamy will inspire kids to use their backyard to help save the planet.
Douglas W. Tallamy awakened thousands of readers to an urgent situation: wildlife populations are in decline because the native plants they depend on are fast disappearing. His solution? Plant more natives. In this middle grade adaptation of the New York Times bestseller Nature's Best Hope, Tallamy outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation that everyone can participate in regardless of age.
In Nature's Best Hope (Young Readers' Edition), Tallamy empowers kids to use their own yards to help combat the negative effects of climate change. He does so by breaking down complex concepts into simple terms and real-world examples that kids can easily grasp. Black and white photographs help further clarify concepts. In addition to sharing the science, Tallamy encourages kids to take direct action. Some of these ideas include planting an oak tree (one of the most important tree species) at home. If that’s too large of a task, he suggests they can plant asters—a beautiful flower whose pollen bees use to feed their young. By helping the next generation see that they have power and agency over our collective future, this empowering book will drive home the positive point that kids are truly nature’s best hope.
Bestselling author/illustrator Julia Rothman shares a delightfully illustrated guide to all the beasts of the wild, from lions, tigers, and bears to musk oxen, monkeys, elephants, giraffes, foxes, badgers, bats, crocodiles, owls, flying squirrels and much, much more.
Julia Rothman's series of Anatomy books are beloved by children and adults alike. In Wildlife Anatomy, Rothman captures the excitement and distinctive attributes of wild animals around the world. The book is packed with hundreds of her charming, original illustrations, detailing the unique features of animals of the rainforest, desert, grasslands, oceans, and much more. From lions, bears, and zebras to monkeys, mongoose, bats, elephants, giraffes, hippos, and much more, Rothman's visual guide covers all the key features, right down to the anatomy of a lion's claw and a wild horse's hoof. All the illustrations are accompanied by labels, intriguing facts, and identifying details, such as: When is a Panther Not a Panther? and What Makes Aardvarks So Odd? Rothman's characteristic combination of curiosity and an artist's eye makes this wildlife treasury rich and full, and promises new discoveries every time it's opened.
See the world in a whole new way! Acclaimed illustrator Julia Rothman combines art and science in this exciting and educational guide to the structure, function, and personality of the natural world. Explore the anatomy of a jellyfish, the inside of a volcano, monarch butterfly migration, how sunsets work, and much more. Rothman’s whimsical illustrations are paired with interactive activities that encourage curiosity and inspire you to look more closely at the world all around you.
Nature Anatomy is the second book in Rothman’s Anatomy series – you’ll love Nature Anatomy Notebook, Ocean Anatomy, Food Anatomy, and Farm Anatomy, too!
Jump-start curiosity with this take-along field guide for children ages 4 to 8. From worms, birds, and spiders to trees, flowers, and clouds, young explorers learn what to look and listen for wherever they are — whether in a nature preserve, an urban park, or a suburban backyard. Seek-and-find lists, on-the-trail art projects, and discovery games get kids engaged in hands-on learning about nature, and a real pull-out magnifying glass helps them get a close-up glimpse of leaf veins, seed pods, and tiny insects. Filled with activities, checklists, and stickers, this interactive nature guide belongs in every kid’s backpack.
How to Speak Flower
by Molly Williams
Illustrated by Miriam Bos
A beautifully illustrated guide to the history and symbolism of flowers for every plant lover.
Sunflowers are symbols of friendship. Gardenias represent secrets and mystery. Irises say, I trust you. Flowers bring color and beauty to the everyday world around us, but flowers aren’t just pretty: Throughout history, they have been used to express ideas about ourselves and the people we care about.
From asters to zinnias, from baby’s breath to forget-me-nots, learn the magical, meaningful language of flowers with this magnificent guide to floriography. The secrets of every bloom and blossom are revealed … and with personalized quizzes and handy charts, you’ll discover your own flower power!