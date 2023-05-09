How to Speak Flower

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A beautifully illustrated guide to the history and symbolism of flowers for every plant lover.



Sunflowers are symbols of friendship. Gardenias represent secrets and mystery. Irises say, I trust you. Flowers bring color and beauty to the everyday world around us, but flowers aren’t just pretty: Throughout history, they have been used to express ideas about ourselves and the people we care about.

From asters to zinnias, from baby’s breath to forget-me-nots, learn the magical, meaningful language of flowers with this magnificent guide to floriography. The secrets of every bloom and blossom are revealed … and with personalized quizzes and handy charts, you’ll discover your own flower power!

