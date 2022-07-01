Thank You, Tree

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 26, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

On every page of this beautiful board book, Fiona Lee's charming illustrations invite little ones to celebrate a wonderful tree, learn its name, and say thank you for the tree’s joyful, natural gifts. From thanking a magnolia tree for its pink blossoms and a birch tree for a branch to swing on to thanking a maple tree for its colorful fall leaves and a cedar for a secret hiding place, this sweet book teaches the youngest readers to celebrates trees for their leaves, branches, flowers, fruits, and more.