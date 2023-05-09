Orders over $45 ship FREE

How to Speak Flower
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Speak Flower

A Kid's Guide to Buds, Blooms, and Blossoms

by Molly Williams

Illustrated by Miriam Bos

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

120 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762479177

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Flowers & Plants

Description

A beautifully illustrated guide to the history and symbolism of flowers for every plant lover.

Sunflowers are symbols of friendship. Gardenias represent secrets and mystery. Irises say, I trust you. Flowers bring color and beauty to the everyday world around us, but flowers aren’t just pretty: Throughout history, they have been used to express ideas about ourselves and the people we care about.
From asters to zinnias, from baby’s breath to forget-me-nots, learn the magical, meaningful language of flowers with this magnificent guide to floriography. The secrets of every bloom and blossom are revealed … and with personalized quizzes and handy charts, you’ll discover your own flower power! 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less