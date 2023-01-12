Free shipping on orders $35+
Backpack Explorer: On the Nature Trail
What Will You Find?
Gold Mom's Choice Award Winner
Jump-start curiosity with this take-along field guide for children ages 4 to 8. From worms, birds, and spiders to trees, flowers, and clouds, young explorers learn what to look and listen for wherever they are — whether in a nature preserve, an urban park, or a suburban backyard. Seek-and-find lists, on-the-trail art projects, and discovery games get kids engaged in hands-on learning about nature, and a real pull-out magnifying glass helps them get a close-up glimpse of leaf veins, seed pods, and tiny insects. Filled with activities, checklists, and stickers, this interactive nature guide belongs in every kid’s backpack.
Praise
“A pretty perfect addition to family hikes, road trips, and camping excursions … designed to help curious kid explorers find their hands-on happy in the great outdoors.” — Sierra Magazine
“This fun and informative book guarantees dozens of interactive encounters with everything from birds and bugs to clouds and flowers.” — Foreword Reviews
“An amazing book for any young outdoor enthusiast! It is full of great photographs, diagrams, and activities that will engage any budding explorer.” — iheartliteracy.com