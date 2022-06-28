Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Backpack Explorer: Rock Hunt
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Backpack Explorer: Rock Hunt

What Will You Find?

by Editors of Storey Publishing

Illustrated by Oana Befort

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Feb 28, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635865530

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Earth Sciences / Rocks & Minerals

Description

The latest addition to the best-selling Backpack Explorer series (455,000 copies in print) invites kids ages 4 and up to head outside and find, collect, and learn about rocks with this take-along activity book! Backpack Explorer: Rock Hunt is packed with prompts and activities, including: 12 interactive field guide pages introducing rock classifications (color, shape, size, texture); sensory scavenger hunts; hands-on outdoor creative activities; rock experiments; and discovery zone pages with facts about geology, landforms, igneous and metamorphic rocks, gems, fossils, and more. The book includes a real magnifying glass, stickers, and a log for recording rock finds, making it the perfect explorer guide for budding geologists, whether in a backyard, a city park, or a nature preserve.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Backpack Explorer