The World of Coral Reefs
Explore and Protect the Natural Wonders of the Sea
Description
Coral reefs occupy less than 1% of the ocean floor, but they support 25% of all marine species with food and shelter. In this lavishly illustrated book for ages 7 to 10, marine ecologist and underwater explorer Erin Spencer provides fascinating, scientific information in a highly accessible format, including details about the types of coral, their anatomy and life cycle, where they live, how reefs develop, and the incredible diversity of marine animals that live among them, including aquarium favorites like clownfish, royal blue tangs, and sea turtles. Kids learn about the interdependent relationships of people and reefs and how human behavior puts reefs in danger, promising conservation work that scientists are undertaking, and solution-oriented ways kids and families can help in the effort.
What's Inside
Praise
"The World of Coral Reefs is the perfect introduction to the "rainforests of the sea" and their wonderful creatures. This is the book I wish I had when I was a kid becoming interested in marine life." - Enric Sala, Explorer in Residence, National Geographic Society and Executive Director and Founder of Pristine Seas
“An exciting guide for the next generation of ocean explorers, balancing the awe and wonder of the coral reef ecosystem with easy-to-understand science and facts that explore their importance and the immense threats they’re currently facing.” - Joe Grabowski, Director and Founder of Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants and National Geographic Explorer
