The World of Coral Reefs

About the Author

Erin Spencer is a marine ecologist and National Geographic Explorer whose articles, photos, and videos of marine life have been featured in National Geographic, PBS, CBS Sunday Morning, and in publications of Ocean Conservancy. She is an avid public speaker and has presented to National Geographic, the World Bank, MCON, and TEDx, as well as many school groups. Originally from Maryland, she now lives in South Florida where she studies great hammerhead sharks and their prey for her PhD.

Alexandria Neonakis is a freelance concept artist and illustrator from Nova Scotia, Canada, currently residing in Los Angeles. Through her agents at Bright, she's worked with publishers such as Simon & Schuster, Random House, Macmillan, Scholastic, and Inhabit Media. When she's not working, you'll find her at home with her husband John and their way too many pets, out in nature painting and shooting reference, or at the barn she rides at hanging out with horses.

