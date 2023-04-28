Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
The World of Coral Reefs
Explore and Protect the Natural Wonders of the Sea
Contributors
By Erin Spencer
Illustrated by Alexandria Neonakis
Formats and Prices
Price$11.99
Price$15.99 CAD
Format
Format:
- ebook $11.99 $15.99 CAD
- Hardcover $16.95 $22.95 CAD
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 29, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Also available from:
Genre:
-
"The World of Coral Reefs is the perfect introduction to the "rainforests of the sea" and their wonderful creatures. This is the book I wish I had when I was a kid becoming interested in marine life." - Enric Sala, Explorer in Residence, National Geographic Society and Executive Director and Founder of Pristine Seas
“An exciting guide for the next generation of ocean explorers, balancing the awe and wonder of the coral reef ecosystem with easy-to-understand science and facts that explore their importance and the immense threats they’re currently facing.” - Joe Grabowski, Director and Founder of Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants and National Geographic Explorer
- On Sale
- Mar 29, 2022
- Page Count
- 48 pages
- Publisher
- Storey Publishing, LLC
- ISBN-13
- 9781635865714
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use