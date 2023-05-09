Go to Hachette Book Group home

Books to Celebrate AAPI Month

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with this curated collection of books to share with the entire family.

AAPI Authors You Should Read

It’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! And while we here at NOVL believe that representation matters year-round, it’s nice to have another excuse to shout out these amazing books by some of our AAPI authors! So here is a list of books by AAPI authors you can read and celebrate this and every…
Read Children's Books from AAPI Creators!

Between my Mandarin-speaking father, delicious hot pot dinners at friends’ homes, exciting Lunar New Year festivals in downtown Seattle, and playing Taiko in college, I feel so privileged for being exposed to a rich array of Asian culture growing up in a beautifully diverse region of the Pacific Northwest. Celebrating the heritage and history of…
