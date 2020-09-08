For fans of Morgan Matson's Save the Date comes a charming novel about one teen's summer tackling disasters including, but not limited to, family, romance, and weather—as she plans her sister's Bollywood-style Indian wedding.
Mini's big sister, Vinnie, is getting married. Their mom passed away seven years ago and between Dad's new start-up and Vinnie's medical residency, there's no one but Mini to plan the wedding. Dad raised her to know more about computers, calculus, and cars than desi weddings but from the moment Mini held the jewelry Mom left them, she wanted her sister to have the wedding Mom would've planned.
Now Mini has only two months to get it done and she's not going to let anything distract her, not even the persistent, mysterious, and smoking-hot Vir Mirchandani. Flower garlands, decorations, music, even a white wedding horse—everything is in place.
That is, until a monster hurricane heads for Boston that could ruin everything. Will Mini come through as sister of the bride and save the day?
Praise for Sister of the Bollywood Bride:
"A feel-good family story and a romance with a happily ever after."—School Library Journal
Praise for A Match Made in Mehendi:"A breezy, high-spirited novel, full of helicopter parents and high school drama, Simi's story subtly updates familiar tropes while questioning teenage social norms."—Teen Vogue
"This sweet contemporary promises to be packed full of family and friendship drama."—BuzzFeed
* "A rousing story that is as enjoyable as it is heartfelt. [Nandini] Bajpai creates a memorable character in Simi, who shines at the center of the matchmaking web as she narrates this winning romance."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Simi is confident, principled, and unapologetic, and her voice glitters with optimism and honesty. A sweet and quirky romance told by a protagonist who will steal readers' hearts."—Kirkus Reviews
"Fans of Sandhya Menon's When Dimple Met Rishi and Tanuja Desai Hidier's Born Confused will enjoy this feel-good story."—School Library Journal
"Bajpai creates a strong, sympathetic portrayal of Simi and her close-knit Indian American family. Many readers will enjoy this engaging first-person narrative, which ends with a promising romance."—Booklist