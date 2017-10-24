Bulletproof

Tyler Madden used to have everything. He was captain of the football team, popular, a high achiever set to have a successful career. But one secret made all that disappear. Now he’s reclusive, sarcastic, morbid and is stuck in one of the most dangerous jobs there is for an eighteen-year-old. He wants everything to go back to how it was. He wants to leave the hole he’s dug himself into. But things aren’t that easy. Now he has to fight for his freedom – and drag the girl he’s in love with into his, too.