Tahlie Purvis
Tahlie Purvis is an English major living in the heart of Canada. When’s she’s not battling mountains of snow and scorching heats, Tahlie is writing profusely, shopping to her hearts content, stocking up her bookshelf and being an all-round couch potato.Read More
You can usually find her on Wattpad @TahliePurvis & Twitter @ellie_tahlie.
By the Author
Bulletproof
Tyler Madden used to have everything. He was captain of the football team, popular, a high achiever set to have a successful career. But one…