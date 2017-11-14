Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tahlie Purvis

Tahlie Purvis is an English major living in the heart of Canada. When’s she’s not battling mountains of snow and scorching heats, Tahlie is writing profusely, shopping to her hearts content, stocking up her bookshelf and being an all-round couch potato.

You can usually find her on Wattpad @TahliePurvis & Twitter @ellie_tahlie.
