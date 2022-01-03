Amira & Hamza: The Quest for the Ring of Power
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Amira & Hamza: The Quest for the Ring of Power

by Samira Ahmed

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316318617

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / Asian

PAGE COUNT: 384

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Amira and Hamza are back in this epic sequel, which takes readers on a thrilling magical adventure as the siblings face their most terrifying and formidable opponent yet.
 
After returning triumphant from Qaf, Amira and Hamza try to settle back into their regular lives in Chicago. Hamza wants to explore an old, abandoned castle in a forgotten, wild corner of Jackson Park, but Amira forbids it—she’s in charge when her parents are away. But Hamza is convinced he's invincible and he's determined to have one last monumental, heroic adventure before summer ends! So Hamza sneaks off on his own and walks right into the clutches of the evil dev Ahriman. 

Ahriman has escaped from his lunar prison, angry and out for revenge. And if Amira and Hamza thought Ifrit was bad, his dad Ahriman, the last in an ancient line of fire spirits, is far worse. Ahriman forces Hamza to help him locate the lost Ring of Power, an ancient and mysterious artifact that will allow him to rule the universe. Desperate to save her brother, Amira must outsmart perilous traps and confounding puzzles in a race against time to retrieve the artifact before Ahriman does, or say goodbye to Hamza and their world forever.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Amira & Hamza