Amira & Hamza: The Quest for the Ring of Power

Amira and Hamza are back in this epic sequel, which takes readers on a thrilling magical adventure as the siblings face their most terrifying and formidable opponent yet.



After returning triumphant from Qaf, Amira and Hamza try to settle back into their regular lives in Chicago. Hamza wants to explore an old, abandoned castle in a forgotten, wild corner of Jackson Park, but Amira forbids it—she’s in charge when her parents are away. But Hamza is convinced he's invincible and he's determined to have one last monumental, heroic adventure before summer ends! So Hamza sneaks off on his own and walks right into the clutches of the evil dev Ahriman.



Ahriman has escaped from his lunar prison, angry and out for revenge. And if Amira and Hamza thought Ifrit was bad, his dad Ahriman, the last in an ancient line of fire spirits, is far worse. Ahriman forces Hamza to help him locate the lost Ring of Power, an ancient and mysterious artifact that will allow him to rule the universe. Desperate to save her brother, Amira must outsmart perilous traps and confounding puzzles in a race against time to retrieve the artifact before Ahriman does, or say goodbye to Hamza and their world forever.

