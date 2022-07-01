This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 15, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Kindness begins with babies! Introducing concepts of kindness and compassion at the earliest stages of learning helps the idea stick as little ones grow. Through simple words, phrases, and bright, beautiful illustrations by Hsinping Pan, Baby’s First Kind Words presents language and actions that demonstrate affection and caring. Charming art brings the nicest words — such as “help,” “peace,” “welcome,” and “thanks” — to life for even the littlest children. This sweet board book is a joyful read that parents and their children will return to again and again.