Baby's First Kind Words
Baby's First Kind Words

A Board Book

by Hsinping Pan

Board book
Board book

On Sale

Sep 15, 2020

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862508

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Friendship

Description

Kindness begins with babies! Introducing concepts of kindness and compassion at the earliest stages of learning helps the idea stick as little ones grow. Through simple words, phrases, and bright, beautiful illustrations by Hsinping Pan, Baby’s First Kind Words presents language and actions that demonstrate affection and caring. Charming art brings the nicest words — such as “help,” “peace,” “welcome,” and “thanks” — to life for even the littlest children. This sweet board book is a joyful read that parents and their children will return to again and again.

