Picture Us In the Light
Winner of the California Book Award and Stonewall Honor!
“Picture me madly in love with this moving, tender, unapologetically honest book.”
-Becky Albertalli, author of Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
Danny Cheng has always known his parents have secrets. But when he discovers a taped-up box in his father’s closet filled with old letters and a file on a powerful Silicon Valley family, he realizes there’s much more to his family’s past than he ever imagined.
Danny has been an artist for as long as he can remember and it seems his path is set, with a scholarship to RISD and his family’s blessing to pursue the career he’s always dreamed of. Still, contemplating a future without his best friend, Harry Wong, by his side makes Danny feel a panic he can barely put into words. Harry and Danny’s lives are deeply intertwined and as they approach the one-year anniversary of a tragedy that shook their friend group to its core, Danny can’t stop asking himself if Harry is truly in love with his girlfriend, Regina Chan.
When Danny digs deeper into his parents’ past, he uncovers a secret that disturbs the foundations of his family history and the carefully constructed façade his parents have maintained begins to crumble. With everything he loves in danger of being stripped away, Danny must face the ghosts of the past in order to build a future that belongs to him.
"Picture Us in the Light illuminates the intricate bonds that draw us together. Danny Cheng, a young artist growing up amongst Ivy-League minded peers, will break your heart into a million pieces, and then quietly put it back together. Impressively layered and real."—Stacey Lee, 2017 Pen Center USA Literature Award Winning Author of Outrun the Moon
"A novel as radiant as its title suggests. Picture Us in the Light is fierce proof that Kelly Loy Gilbert is one of the best writers around."—David Arnold, New York Times best-selling author of Mosquitoland
"A searing exploration of buried secrets and the heart-wrenching ways that they can tear child from parent, friend from friend and a community from its long-held identity."—Sabaa Tahir, #1 New York Times best-selling author
"Few books have ever moved me like this masterful story that pulses with love, loss, quiet hurts, and soaring dreams. An instant classic."—Jeff Zentner, William C. Morris Award winning author of The Serpent King and Goodbye Days
"Heartbreaking and transcendent. Gilbert is a true artist of character, both obscuring and illuminating with each brilliant turn of phrase. In Danny, she gives us a narrator who, in so deeply and completely revealing his own inner life, shows us each other and ourselves."—Anna-Marie McLemore, author of Stonewall Honor Book When the Moon Was Ours and Wild Beauty
"In addition to offering a heart-rending depiction of the gritty realities of life for immigrants fearing deportation and a poignant exploration of a teen struggling to be open about his sexual identity, this novel also offers a thrilling mystery, gradually revealing a tragic secret that casts the family's entire history in a shockingly different light."—Buffalo News
"Kelly Loy Gilbert's story is heartbreaking and beautiful, touching on immigration, suicide, sexual orientation, money (and lack thereof) with poise and care."—Bustle.com
"Moving, tender, honest, and intense."—The Coil
"This urgent, achingly beautiful story shines a light on those living in the shadows. A beacon of hope and resistance."—Melissa de la Cruz, #1 New York Times best-selling author
*"Family, art, love, duty, and longing collide in this painfully beautiful paean to the universal human need for connection Exquisite, heartbreaking, unforgettable."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
*"The author demonstrates exquisite facility with tech-savvy teen-speak in every scenario and balances the authentic dialogue with elegant prose. An excellent choice for YA collections."—School Library Journal (starred review)
*"With grace and respect, Gilbert manages to address the existential quandaries of both second-generation American teens and their immigrant parents Gilbert methodically lays bare her characters' secrets as if she was slowly pulling a cloth off a fine painting."—Booklist (starred review)
*"Gilbert masterfully negotiat[es] plot twists and revelations while keeping the focus on her characters."
—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
*"All together, it's a heady concoction: a compelling story of all kinds of love and all kinds of heartbreak overlaid with the unveiling of all kinds of secrets."—BCCB (starred review)
