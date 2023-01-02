Hit Spain's can't-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Spain!

Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money

from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money Short itineraries covering Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Andalucía's White Hill Towns, and Sevilla

covering Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Andalucía's White Hill Towns, and Sevilla Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps

for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps The best of local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods

including through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around

like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout

with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout Suggestions for side trips to Montserrat and Figueres, Basque Country, Santiago de Compostela, El Escorial, Segovia, Salamanca, Córdoba, and Spain's South Coast

Experience Spain's old world romance and new world excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Spain!