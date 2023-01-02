Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Rick Steves Best of Spain
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Hit Spain's can't-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Spain!
- Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
- Short itineraries covering Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Andalucía's White Hill Towns, and Sevilla
- Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
- Suggestions for side trips to Montserrat and Figueres, Basque Country, Santiago de Compostela, El Escorial, Segovia, Salamanca, Córdoba, and Spain's South Coast
Experience Spain's old world romance and new world excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Spain!
Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Spain, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring Spain.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use