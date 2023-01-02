Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Rick Steves Best of Spain
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Best of Spain

by Rick Steves

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

479 Pages

Publisher

Rick Steves Logo

ISBN-13

9781641714068

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

Description

Hit Spain's can't-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Spain!
  • Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
  • Short itineraries covering Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Andalucía's White Hill Towns, and Sevilla
  • Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
  • Suggestions for side trips to Montserrat and Figueres, Basque Country, Santiago de Compostela, El Escorial, Segovia, Salamanca, Córdoba, and Spain's South Coast
Experience Spain's old world romance and new world excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Spain!

Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Spain, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring Spain. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Rick Steves Travel Guide