Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Star Is Born
Judy Garland and the Film that Got Away
A Star Is Born –– the classic Hollywood tale about a young talent rising to superstardom, and the downfall of her mentor/lover along the way — has never gone out of style. It has seen five film adaptations, but none compares to the 1954 version starring Judy Garland in her greatest role. But while it was the crowning performance of the legendary entertainer’s career, the production turned into one of the most talked about in movie history.
The story, which depicts the dark side of fame, addiction, loss, and suicide, paralleled Garland’s own tumultuous life in many ways. While hitting alarmingly close to home for the fragile star, it ultimately led to a superlative performance — one that was nominated for an Academy Award, but lost in one of the biggest upsets in Oscar history. Running far too long for the studio’s tastes, Warner Bros. notoriously slashed extensive amounts of footage from the finished print, leaving A Star is Born in tatters and breaking the heart of both the film’s star and director George Cukor.
Today, with a director’s cut reconstructed from previously lost scenes and audio, the 1954 A Star is Born has taken its deserved place among the most critically acclaimed movies of all time, and continues to inspire each new generation that discovers it. Now, Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland and the film’s producer, Sid Luft, tells the story of the production, and of her mother’s fight to save her career, as only she could. Teaming with film historian Jeffrey Vance, A Star Is Born is a vivid and refreshingly candid account of the crafting, loss, and restoration of a movie classic, complemented by a trove of images from the family collection taken both on and off the set. The book also includes essays on the other screen adaptations of A Star Is Born, to round out a complete history of a story that has remained a Hollywood favorite for close to a century.
Praise
—New York Journal of Books
you may also like
Must-See Musicals
Spanning nine decades and showcasing the most memorable songs, dazzling dancing, and brightest stars ever to grace the silver screen, Must-See Musicals is the guide…
The Essentials
Showcasing 52 Essential films from the silent era through the 1980s, Turner Classic Movies invites you into a world filled with stirring performances, dazzling musical…
Movie Night Menus
Looking for a great idea for date night or to entertain friends? Why not cue up Casablanca with some French 75s and a Moroccan-themed spread?…
Christmas in the Movies
Turner Classic Movies presents a bucket list of the best and most beloved holiday films of all time, complete with spirited commentary, behind-the-scenes stories, and…
Creating the Illusion
Marilyn Monroe made history by standing over a subway grating in a white pleated halter dress designed by William Travilla. Hubert de Givenchy immortalized the…
Audrey and Bill
Here for the first time is the complete, captivating story of an on-set romance that turned into a lifelong love story between silver screen legends…
Fellini: The Sixties
Style. Beauty. Passion. Vision.These are just a few of the words often used to describe the films of the single most celebrated director in Italy,…
Into the Dark
You know film noir when you see it: the shadowed setting; the cynical detective; the femme fatale; and the twist of fate. Into the Dark…
Must-See Sci-fi
Spanning nine decades and branded by the most trusted authority on film, Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-Fi showcases 50 of the most shocking, weird, wonderful,…
Natalie Wood
As a child actor who smoothly transitioned to adult stardom, Natalie Wood made an unforgettable impact on the world with her sensitive performances and her…
Sophia Loren
The first book on Sophia of its kind, Sophia Loren: Movie Star Italian Style is a photographic tribute to the beloved icon, recounting the star's…