Free shipping on orders $35+

Everything Grows with Love
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Everything Grows with Love

Beautiful Words, Inspiring Thoughts

by Irene Smit

by Astrid van der Hulst

by Editors of Flow magazine

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 26, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 26, 2017

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523501847

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Happiness

Description

Beautiful Words, Inspiring Thoughts

A Gift of Love…
…in words that encourage, inspire, affirm, and lift up, in quotes and sayings and private thoughts that put a bloom in the heart of the reader.

A Gift of Beauty…
…in hand-lettering and calligraphy, in paper-cuts and colorful collages, in drawings and prints—and in the joy found on every page.

Relish life, love, and friendship—and share it with everyone you love. Created by the editors of Flow magazine, Everything Grows with Love features dozens of uplifting quotes and sayings in original graphics and hand-lettering by 20 contributing artists and illustrators. On each page, affirmations, motivational sayings, and quotes are illuminated in gorgeous calligraphy, playful photomontages, and exquisite embroidery. These are sweet expressions of inspiration and wonder: From little things big things grow. You’ve got to have a little rain to make a rainbow. Love is all you need. Collect moments, not things. Life is beautiful. Be happy, so that when others look at you they are happy too.

Perfect for Valentine’s Day, wedding showers, birthdays, or simply as a pick-me-up for a friend or relative, it’s an ode to creativity, inspiration, and, above all else, love.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Flow