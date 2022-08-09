Eddie Muller's Noir Bar

Eddie Muller'spairs carefully curated classic cocktails and modern noir-inspired libations with behind-the-scenes anecdotes and insights on 50 film noir favorites. Some of the cocktails are drawn directly from the films: If you've seenand wondered what’s in a “Horse’s Neck”—now you’ll know. If you’re watchingyou’ll find out what its director, Sam Fuller, actually drank off-screen. Didn’t know that’s Joan Blondell inspired a cocktail? It may become a new favorite. Love Joan Crawford? Wait until you taste a “Mildred Pierce.” Meanwhile, Rita Hayworth is toasted with a "Sailor Beware," an original concoction which, like the film that inspired it (), is unique, complex, and packs a wallop.​Featuring dozens of movie stills, poster art, behind-the-scenes imagery, and stunning cocktail photography,is both a stylish and exciting excursion through classic cinema’s most popular genre.