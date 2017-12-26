Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kids Pick The Funniest Poems

Kids Pick The Funniest Poems

Poems That Make Kids Laugh

Selected by

Illustrated by

Betcha laugh!

This is one of the most popular collections of funny poetry for kids ever published. It’s a classic because it’s the first collection of poems selected by kids! It includes clever creations from some of the most popular names in children’s poetry, including Bill Dodds, Timothy Tocher, Joyce Armor, Robert Pottle, Bruce Lansky, and Kenn Nesbitt. Humorous illustrations by Stephen Carpenter make this book even better.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: February 10th 2015

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781476768502

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Giggle Poetry