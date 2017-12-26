Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kids Pick The Funniest Poems
Poems That Make Kids Laugh
Betcha laugh!Read More
This is one of the most popular collections of funny poetry for kids ever published. It’s a classic because it’s the first collection of poems selected by kids! It includes clever creations from some of the most popular names in children’s poetry, including Bill Dodds, Timothy Tocher, Joyce Armor, Robert Pottle, Bruce Lansky, and Kenn Nesbitt. Humorous illustrations by Stephen Carpenter make this book even better.
