Picture Books That Feel Like Classics the First Time You Read Them

Do you remember the books you “read” before you could read? Apparently, when I was three years old, I would sit quietly reading my books…upside down. I would look at all the pictures to deduce what the story was about, and then I would sit quietly with my book until someone asked me what I was reading. When it comes to children’s books, it’s not just the stories that unravel, but the art that tells the story. That’s exactly what you’ll find in this delicate story about magic and memories.

Something magical happens when Hazel and Hilda are together. As the seasons pass, Hazel’s broom whisks the dust off many years of joyful memories, and young Hilda watches them come to life. But is it magic making memories…or are memories making magic?This poignant tale and artistic tour de force from Caldecott Honoree Molly Idle gently explores the passage of time and the transcendent power of sharing our stories.