Over a hill, at the end of a road, by a glittering stream that twists and turns stands a farmhouse.
Step inside the dollhouse-like interior of Farmhouse and relish in the daily life of the family that lives there, rendered in impeccable, thrilling detail. Based on a real family and an actual farmhouse where Sophie salvaged facts and artifacts for the making of this spectacular work, page after page bursts with luminous detail and joy. Join the award-winning, best-selling Sophie Blackall as she takes readers on an enchanting visit to a farmhouse across time, to a place that echoes with stories.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Hello Lighthouse:* "Blackall's charmingly old-fashioned art style is beautifully matched to this nostalgia-rich story, which imbues an antiquated place with warmth and wonder."—Booklist, starred review
* "A delightful bedtime read perfect for one on one sharing."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "It's a jewel of a creation and a gift to those who dream of retreat."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Blackall's accomplished illustrations are a mix of homey detail and spectacular scenery."—Horn Book
Praise for Finding Winnie:
A #1 New York Times bestseller and Winner of the 2016 Caldecott MedalA New York Times Notable Children's Book of the Year
*"The sum total is as captivating as it is informative, transforming a personal family story into something universally resonant."—Horn Book (Starred Review)
*"Little ones who love Milne's classic stories will be enchanted by this heartening account of the bear's real-life origins."—Booklist (Starred Review)
*"A perfect melding of beautiful art with soulful, imaginative writing, this lovely story, penned by Colebourn's great-great granddaughter, is ideal for sharing aloud or poring over individually."—School Library Journal (Starred Review)
*"The book strikes a lovely, understated tone of wonder and family pride...[Sophie Blackall] proves that she's equally imaginative at chronicling straight-on reality too."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Gorgeously illustrated...[a] delightful telling."—New York Times Book Review