Knight Owl (Caldecott Honor Book)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 21, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
A determined Owl builds strength and confidence in this medieval picture book about the real mettle of a hero: wits, humor, and heart.
Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.
A Caldecott Honor Winner
A New York Times Bestseller
An Indie Bestseller
An Indie Next List Pick
An ALSC Notable Book for Children
A Barnes & Noble’s Best Children’s Book of the Year
An Amazon Best Children’s Book of the Year
An NPR Best Book of the Year
A PW Gift Guide Selection
A Good Housekeeping Best Kids' Book
A Bookpage Best Picture Book of the Year
A Washington Post Best Children's Book of the Year
A Kirkus Best Book of the Year
A Cybils Award Winner
An Oklahoma Redbud Read-Aloud Award Winner
A Junior Library Guild Selection
* "Denise gives youngsters an old-fashioned story with an amusing twist and a cute-as-a-button protagonist that charms on every level. This will satisfy a wide range of readers, from Dragons Love Tacos fans to wannabe knights."—Booklist, starred review
"It’s dangerous to label any picture book a 'contemporary classic,' but Knight Owl tempts you to try.... Sweet and epic by turns."—NPR
A Kids' Indie Next List Pick
A Bank Street College Best Book of the Year
