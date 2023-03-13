Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books for Music Lovers

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Coordinator

From biographies of musicians to the science of sound, music belongs in our schools! Anyone who still sings the ABC song to themselves when alphabetizing (referring to a friend, of course), knows what an effective teaching tool the perfect melody can be. Stock your classrooms and home libraries with these sweet stories that celebrate the history and power of song.