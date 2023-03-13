Picture Books for Music Lovers
From biographies of musicians to the science of sound, music belongs in our schools! Anyone who still sings the ABC song to themselves when alphabetizing (referring to a friend, of course), knows what an effective teaching tool the perfect melody can be. Stock your classrooms and home libraries with these sweet stories that celebrate the history and power of song.
The First Notes
by Julie Andrews
by Emma Walton Hamilton
Illustrated by Chiara Fedele
Centuries ago, a young Italian monk named Guido longed to find a way to write and teach music. Eventually, he created the musical scale, using the words Do-Re-Mi-Fa-Sol-La-Ti-Do…one syllable for each note. Though the other monks thought it was a waste of time, Guido’s music couldn’t be silenced. His discovery remains the foundation for learning music today, and inspired the famous song “Do-Re-Mi,” which Julie Andrews sang in the beloved movie The Sound of Music.
Featuring the illustrated lyrics to “Do-Re-Mi” and an author’s note about Julie Andrews’s connection to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein song!
A young boy remembers quietly watching his father read the paper and sip a cup of coffee. He remembers his sweet momma, who lovingly pressed away the wrinkles on his clothes. Then one day, his father is gone and his momma falls ill. But through his love of music he feels his father’s warm hugs and his mother’s kisses. He learns to relax, shine, and dream as the music fills his soul.
From four-time Caldecott honoree Bryan Collier comes a moving and gorgeously illustrated exploration of healing the soul through music
The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed at a music store, and these silly scientists think they’ve collected incredible specimens of trampolines, birdhouses, eyeballs, and even a unicorn horn. But what they really discover—with a kid as their guide—is how musical instruments, microphones, and records produce sound.
Ella Fitzgerald
by Andrea Pinkney
Illustrated by Brian Pinkney
We Shall Overcome
by Debbie Levy
Illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton
From the song's roots in America's era of slavery through to the civil rights movement of the 1960s and today, "We Shall Overcome" has come to represent the fight for equality and freedom around the world. This important book, lyrically written by Debbie Levy and paired with elegant, collage-style art by Vanessa Brantley-Newton, pays tribute to the heroic spirit of the famous song that encompasses American history.
Dolly!
by Robyn McGrath
Illustrated by Ellen Surrey
You’ve likely heard of the performer Dolly Parton. But do you know where this dazzling songwriter and musician draws her roots? As one of twelve children growing up in rural Tennessee, Dolly was determined to be seen and heard. From her front porch to her church choir, every stage was an opportunity to perform and share her many talents. While balancing farm chores with schoolwork, Dolly never lost sight of her dreams, composing her first song at age five and performing at the Grand Ole Opry at age thirteen.
With lilting language and vibrant artwork, this childhood story captures the unique gifts of Dolly Parton, while also honoring the measures of her success: resilience, confidence, family, and kindness.
Hold On to Your Music
by Mona Golabek
by Lee Cohen
Adapted by Emil Sher
Illustrated by Sonia Possentini
Duke Ellington
by Andrea Pinkney
Illustrated by Brian Pinkney
Born in 1899, Duke Ellington was the forerunner in the evolution of jazz. By the time he was nineteen he was playing at parties, pool halls, and cabarets; and then, in 1927, he entertained at the hottest place around, The Cotton Club in Harlem. But the defining moment of his career came when Duke and his orchestra gave a groundbreaking performance at Carnegie Hall, when they first performed his suite Black, Brown, and Beige, a tribute to the history of African American people. To this day, Duke, the “King of the Keys,” is beloved by jazz fans old and new.
This is a stunning introduction to Duke Ellington—a legend who continues to live on and influence musicians everywhere.
Don't miss the other Great Black Performers biographies:
Alvin Ailey
Ella Fitzgerald: The Tale of a Vocal Virtuosa
On an island at the edge of a wide, wild sea, a girl and her grandmother gather gifts from the earth. Salmon from the stream, herring eggs from the ocean, and in the forest, a world of berries.
Salmonberry, Cloudberry, Blueberry, Nagoonberry.
Huckleberry, Snowberry, Strawberry, Crowberry.
Through the seasons, they sing to the land as the land sings to them. Brimming with joy and gratitude, in every step of their journey, they forge a deeper kinship with both the earth and the generations that came before, joining in the song that connects us all. Michaela Goade’s luminous rendering of water and forest, berries and jams glows with her love of the land and offers an invitation to readers to deepen their own relationship with the earth.
When Bob Met Woody
by Gary Golio
Illustrated by Marc Burckhardt
“Hey hey, Woody Guthrie, I wrote you a song…”
When Bob finished, Woody’s face lit up like the sun.
Bob Dylan is a musical icon, an American legend, and, quite simply, a poet. But before he became Bob Dylan, he was Bob Zimmerman, a kid from rural Minnesota.
This lyrical and gorgeously illustrated picture book biography follows Bob as he renames himself after his favorite poet, Dylan Thomas, and leaves his mining town to pursue his love of music in New York City. There, he meets his folk music hero and future mentor, Woody Guthrie, changing his life forever.
Sweet Child o' Mine
by Guns N’ Roses
Illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin
With evocative, sweeping paintings from artist Jennifer Zivoin, Sweet Child O’ Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways.
Soldier Song
by Debbie Levy
Illustrated by Gilbert Ford
Amid the fearsome battles of the Civil War, both Union and Confederate soldiers were urged onward by song.
There were songs to wake them up and songs to call them to bed,
Songs to ready them for battle and to signal their retreat,
Songs to tell them that their side was right, and the other wrong . . .
And there was one song that reminded them all of what they hoped to return to after the war.
Defeated in the battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia, the Union soldiers retreated across the river. There, a new battle emerged as both armies volleyed competing songs back and forth. With the Christmas season upon them, however, Federals and Confederates longed for the same thing. As the notes of “Home, Sweet Home” rose up from both sides, they found common ground for one night.
Gus & Me
by Keith Richards
Illustrated by Theodora Richards
Long before there was a band, there was a boy: a young Keith Richards, who was introduced to the joy of music through his beloved granddad, Theodore Augustus Dupree, affectionately known as “Gus,” who was in a jazz big band and is the namesake of Keith’s daughter, Theodora Dupree Richards. This unique autobiographical picture book honors the special bond between a grandfather and grandson and celebrates the artistic talents of the Richards family through the generations.
I Sang You Down from the Stars
by Tasha Spillett-Sumner
Illustrated by Michaela Goade
As she waits for the arrival of her new baby, a mother-to-be gathers gifts to create a sacred bundle. A white feather, cedar and sage, a stone from the river . . .
Each addition to the bundle will offer the new baby strength and connection to tradition, family, and community. As they grow together, mother and baby will each have gifts to offer each other.
Tasha Spillett-Sumner and Michaela Goade, two Indigenous creators, bring beautiful words and luminous art together in a resonant celebration of the bond between mother and child.