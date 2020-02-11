Debbie Levy (www.debbielevybooks.com) is the award-winning author of nonfiction and fiction books for young people, including New York Times best-selling I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, winner of the 2017 Sydney Taylor Book Award and 2016 National Jewish Book Award; We Shall Overcome: The Story of a Song, a 2014 Jane Addams Award Honor Book and Bank Street College Best Book; and This Promise of Change (with Jo Allen Boyce). The Year of Goodbyes is a Sydney Taylor Notable Book, Kirkus Reviews Best Book, VOYA (Voice of Youth Advocates) Nonfiction Honor Book, and National Endowment for the Humanities Nonfiction Favorite. Debbie wrote this book in consultation with her mother, Jutta Salzberg Levy, to reflect Jutta’s voice, feelings, and thoughts as a girl. A former lawyer and newspaper editor, Debbie lives in Maryland with her husband. They have two grown sons. Jutta died in 2013, just before her eighty-seventh birthday.