The Year of Goodbyes
A true story of friendship, family and farewells
Like other twelve-year-old girls, Jutta Salzberg enjoyed playing with friends, going to school, and visiting relatives. In Germany in 1938, these everyday activities were dangerous for Jews. Jutta and her family tried to lead normal lives, but soon they knew they had to escape-if they could, before it was too late.
Throughout 1938, Jutta had her friends and relatives fill her poesiealbum-her autograph book-with inscriptions. Her daughter, Debbie Levy, used these entries as a springboard for telling the story of the Salzberg family’s last year in Germany. It was a year of change and chance, confusion and cruelty. It was a year of goodbyes.
Hardcover
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
2011 Sydney Taylor Notable Book
2011 CCBC Choices
2010 Parents' Choice Award
2010 Kirkus Reviews Best Children's Books
2010 VOYA Nonfiction Honor List
* "Artfully weaving together her mother's poesiealbum (autograph/poetry album), diary, and her own verse, Levy crafts a poignant portrait of her Jewish mother's life in 1938 Nazi Germany that crackles with adolescent vitality."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
* "Poignant and chilling. . . . An immensely powerful experience."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "An outstanding and emotionally taut read for children."—School Library Journal (starred review)
"This would work effectively as an introductory class readaloud to the era, and it would appeal to readers who like their friendship tales grounded in history and truth."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
