The Year of Goodbyes

A true story of friendship, family and farewells

by

Like other girls, Jutta Salzberg enjoyed playing with friends, going to school, and visiting relatives. In Germany in 1938, these everyday activities were dangerous for Jews. Jutta and her family tried to lead normal lives, but soon they knew they had to escape???if they could, before it was too late. Throughout 1938, Jutta had her friends and relatives fill her poesiealbum???her autograph book???with inscriptions. Her daughter, Debbie Levy, used these entries as a springboard for telling the story of the Salzberg family’s last year in Germany. It was a year of change and chance, confusion and cruelty. It was a year of goodbyes
What's Inside

