Carter's Unfocused One-Track Mind

Carter's Unfocused One-Track Mind

by

After an eventful freshman year and disastrous summer, fifteen-year-old Will Carter returns to Merrian High none the wiser. His sophomore year will present a host of new problems: the return of Scary Terry from juvie, the pregnant presence of Amber Lee, friends-with-benefits negotiations with Abby, prom night expectations, and the ever-constant harassment from his boys. When Abby announces that she might be transferring to a New York arts school, Carter’s world is turned upside down and he’ll be forced to make the biggest decision of his life. In his signature voice, author Brent Crawford details young Will Carter’s high school struggles, this time focusing on Carter’s discovery of his true passion and the sacrifices he’ll need to make.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction

On Sale: August 7th 2012

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781423147305

