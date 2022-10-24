Picture Books for Kids Who Are Afraid of the Dark
Growing up, I was very afraid of the dark. You can ask my mother all about it. And I may or may not still keep a little rechargeable nightlight always plugged-in, in case of a power outage. (I definitely do. It’s good to be prepared.) Does your little reader get the bedtime jitters? Stave off those nighttime scaries with picture books that encourage kids to face their fears and GO TO BED!
Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends love exploring, and what better place to explore than their own backyard…at night. Everything looks different, everything feels different, and everything is just a little more special. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can’t see, like whatever is making noises in the bushes and whoever seems to be following along behind them. But as long as they’re together, they know they can do anything. They might even discover something wonderful.
Noa LOVES Teddy. But Teddy is ALWAYS tired! Why is Teddy always too sleepy to play with Noa during the day? It turns out that Teddy has a good reason, and Noa is in the dark about what’s happening behind the scenes at night…when Teddy works tirelessly to protect his little boy from a colorful ensemble of unwelcome nighttime visitors!
Good Dream Dragon
by Jacky Davis
Illustrated by Courtney Dawson
When a young child is afraid to go to sleep, they call on the Good Dream Dragon to help lead the way. Together, the pair race past comets as they travel through the night galaxy, making their way to the magical world of Dreamland.
The Dark
by Lemony Snicket
Illustrated by Jon Klassen
Laszlo is afraid of the dark.
The dark lives in the same house as Laszlo. Mostly, though, the dark stays in the basement and doesn’t come into Lazslo’s room. But one night, it does.
This is the story of how Laszlo stops being afraid of the dark.
The Darkest Dark
by Chris Hadfield
With Kate Fillion
Illustrated by The Fan Brothers
Chris loves rockets and planets and pretending he’s a brave astronaut, exploring the universe. Only one problem—at night, Chris doesn’t feel so brave. He’s afraid of the dark.
But when he watches the groundbreaking moon landing on TV, he realizes that space is the darkest dark there is—and the dark is beautiful and exciting, especially when you have big dreams to keep you company.
Remember to Dream, Ebere
by Cynthia Erivo
Illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
When Ebere’s mother puts her to bed at night, she always says, “Remember to dream, Ebere.” And dream, Ebere does! Encouraged by her mother to make her dreams as big as possible, Ebere imagines herself as the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe.
I’m not scared when they give me kisses.
Sometimes I’m scared I will make a mistake.
I’m not scared when I know I tried my best.
With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores the subject of all things scary and assures readers that all of us are afraid sometimes.