An inspirational and heartwarming tale of a mother and child, and the dreams they build together.



When Ebere’s mother puts her to bed at night, she always says, “Remember to dream, Ebere.” And dream, Ebere does! Encouraged by her mother to make her dreams as big as possible, Ebere imagines herself as the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe.



A message of hope and possibility, award-winning star of stage and screen Cynthia Erivo’s debut picture book is an ode to a child’s imagination, a parent’s love, and the big dreams shared by both.