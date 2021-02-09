Cynthia Erivo

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning multi-hyphenate Cynthia Erivo is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominated actress, producer and singer as well as a Grammy nominated songwriter, who burst onto West End and Broadway stages in The Color Purple. This summer, Erivo released her debut album, Chapter I, Verse I, with Verve/Universal Music Group. Erivo recently starred in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha and HBO’s The Outsider. In 2019, Erivo brought the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen in Harriet, garnering unanimous critical acclaim. Upcoming, Erivo will star in the Universal film Talent Show, produce and star in a film based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, and continue to create through her production company, Edith’s Daughter.



Charnelle Pinkney Barlow was born and raised in Poughkeepsie, New York. Growing up, she was surrounded by art daily. Her passion for illustration grew after being introduced to the wonderful world of watercolor. She received her BFA in Illustration from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and her MFA in Illustration as Visual Essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Creating images and stories that speak to the hearts of children and those that guide them is her greatest joy. Charnelle currently lives in Indianapolis, Indiana.