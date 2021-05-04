The Worst Teddy Ever
The Worst Teddy Ever

by Marcelo Verdad

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316330459

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 40

Publishing simultaneously in English and Spanish, here is a sweet, funny author-illustrator debut about the unrecognized heroes in our lives, for fans of Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson.

Noa LOVES Teddy. But Teddy is ALWAYS tired! Why is Teddy always too sleepy to play with Noa during the day? It turns out that Teddy has a good reason, and Noa is in the dark about what’s happening behind the scenes at night…when Teddy works tirelessly to protect his little boy from a colorful ensemble of unwelcome nighttime visitors! 

At once laugh-out-loud funny and endearing, Marcelo Verdad's outstanding debut picture book explores how expectations don’t always allow us to see others for who they truly are, and how sometimes what we want isn’t always what we need.

