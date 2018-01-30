Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sleepy, the Goodnight Buddy

Sleepy, the Goodnight Buddy

by

Illustrated by

It is impossible not to crack up while reading this all-dialogue bedtime story by Drew Daywalt, the New York Times #1 best-selling author of THE DAY THE CRAYONS QUIT. Scott Campbell’s expressive illustrations bring home the hilarity.

Roderick hates going to bed, and the young boy has become quite resourceful in coming up with ways to delay the dreaded hour when the lights must go out. Roderick’s loving parents–fed up with the distractions and demands that have become his anti-bedtime ritual–decide to get him a stuffed animal to cuddle with and help him wind down. However, Sleepy quickly proves to be a bit high-maintenance. Just when we fear the night may never end, Sleepy’s antics become too exhausting for Roderick to bear.
Read More

Show Me Readers Award Nominee (Missouri), 2020

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: September 11th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484789698

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews