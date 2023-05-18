Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

Picture Books for BIG Feelings

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Coordinator

Do you ever get the feeling that your emotions are simply too big for yourself? That they are so big they might simply burst right out of you? BIG happy feelings, BIG sad feelings, BIG frustrated feelings, BIG worried feelings? That is a very normal part of the human experience! I have large-and-in-charge feelings on a weekly basis.

As a book lover, you know that stories serve as excellent tools for education. Exposing kids to picture books that discuss big emotions is a great way to learn how to recognize and process those feelings in themselves. There are so many out there that demonstrate just that, but here are just a few of my recent favorites:

More on the Blog

  1. Picture Books for Little Chefs

  2. Dinosaur Safety Tips

  3. 1 Author, 7 Questions: James Catchpole

  4. Pick-Me-Up Picture Books

  5. Picture Books to Celebrate Earth Day