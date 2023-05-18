Picture Books for BIG Feelings

Do you ever get the feeling that your emotions are simply too big for yourself? That they are so big they might simply burst right out of you? BIG happy feelings, BIG sad feelings, BIG frustrated feelings, BIG worried feelings? That is a very normal part of the human experience! I have large-and-in-charge feelings on a weekly basis.

As a book lover, you know that stories serve as excellent tools for education. Exposing kids to picture books that discuss big emotions is a great way to learn how to recognize and process those feelings in themselves. There are so many out there that demonstrate just that, but here are just a few of my recent favorites:

Big Upon first read, Vashti Harrison’s Big immediately stole my heart. I faced fairly intense bullying when I was younger. And while my tormentors left indelible marks by their words, I wouldn’t want to erase it. Like the little girl in this beautiful story, sometimes it requires a journey to be comfortable in your own skin.



The first picture book written and illustrated by award-winning creator Vashti Harrison traces a child’s journey to self-love and shows the power of words to both hurt and heal. With spare text and exquisite illustrations, this emotional exploration of being big in a world that prizes small is a tender portrayal of how you can stand out and feel invisible at the same time. Price $19.99 Price $24.99 CAD Format Hardcover ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

I Am a Rainbow! Feeling like you can’t show off your true fabulous self outside the home is something that will weigh on you. And while finding your special crew might seem daunting, it’s possible that what you’ve been looking for has been waiting around the corner for you to seek them out.



Mark loves putting on shows, dressing up, and dancing! But what makes him happy at home gets him teased at school. To remind Mark that his unique light makes the world a brighter place, his parents surprise him with a beautiful, flowing cape. Wearing it, he feels invincible and free to shine all over Honolulu! It even gives him the courage to befriend some kids who are just as colorful as he is. When the cape goes missing, Mark loses his new confidence. How will he ever shine again? Price $18.99 Price $23.99 CAD Format Hardcover ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Papa's Home My dad travelled a lot for work when I was growing up (he still travels a lot for work). Just like the adorable little bear in this story, the lead-up to his trips was always a bit hard for the whole family. But no matter how far apart we are, or how often we get to speak on the phone, we know we love each other so, so much. Spend a day with an irresistible father and child, riding the ups and downs of the emotions that come before a parent goes away, and discover the deep comfort of learning that Papa’s love is strong, no matter where he is.



With art that strikes an enchanting balance between classic and contemporary, Soman combines glowing jewel tones and modern-day details with woodsy cross-hatching and loveable bears that bring to mind Maurice Sendak’s beloved Little Bear books. This joyous celebration of the bond between father and child is a welcome reassurance that separation anxiety can be navigated and reminds young readers that they are loved and cared for, and that soon enough, Papa’s Home again. Price $18.99 Price $23.99 CAD Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 16, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

All Good in the Hood Even on big, special days, anxiety can have a habit of getting in the way. But with loved ones by your side, anything is possible! With Dwayne Reed’s uplifting text and Glady’s Jose’s colorful art, this picture book is a celebration to behold.



Today is June 19th, Juneteenth’s what they say and for my family, it’s a very special day.



But sometimes the hood feels scary when we’re walking around. I wish I could stay home where it’s safe and sound. Where the dogs aren’t BARKING, and the cars aren’t HONKING, and the streetlights aren’t FLICKERING.



But when Big Bro tells me it will all be okay, I know the noises can’t hurt me and ruin my day. Price $18.99 Price $23.99 CAD Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Beneath Having a bad day and finding yourself in a grumpy mood can feel like the end of the world. Cori Doerrfeld’s touching story of what hides just beneath the surface is a powerful reminder for both kids and adults that we are more alike than we may outwardly appear.



Finn is in a horrible mood and doesn’t want to talk about it. After some persuading, though, they agree to go for a hike with Grandpa. Throughout their forest walk, they see many different things: big, strong trees with networks of roots growing underneath, still water with schools of fish swimming below, and an expectant bird with eggs nestled under her. It’s when the pair pass fellow hikers that Finn realizes that people, just like the elements of nature, are more than they appear. Grandpa explains that sometimes beneath a person who seems like they won’t understand what you’re feeling, is someone feeling the exact same way. Price $18.99 Price $23.99 CAD Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart