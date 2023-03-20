Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books for Ambitious Girls

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

A is for ambitious, and ambitious girls go after their dreams! They boldly think of new ideas, see the power in teamwork, and aren’t afraid of failure. From inspiring true stories to tales that remind us of our inner strength, here is an awesome assortment of picture books for the ambitious girls in your life!