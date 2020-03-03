Don't Touch My Hair!

An entertaining and acclaimed board book that teaches the importance of asking for permission first as a young girl attempts to escape the curious hands that want to touch her hair.



It seems that wherever Aria goes, someone wants to touch her hair. In the street, strangers reach for her fluffy curls; and even under the sea, in the jungle, and in space, she’s chased by a mermaid, monkeys, and poked by aliens…until, finally, Aria has had enough!



Commercial, imaginative, and fun, this humorous board book speaks to a national conversation on strangers touching black hair, and sparks an important dialogue between parent and child on personal boundaries as Aria explains that her hair should not be touched without asking for permission first.



Also from Sharee Miller: Princess Hair