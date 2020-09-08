Meena Harris
Meena Harris was born into a family of ambitious women whose legacy continues to inspire her. Meena herself is a lawyer and entrepreneur, as well as a New York Times-bestselling author. In 2017 she founded Phenomenal, a female-powered organization that brings awareness to social causes. She currently resides in San Francisco with her partner and two daughters.Read More
Marissa Valdez grew up on the South Texas border, dreaming that one day she'd be drawing for her job. Marissa graduated with a BFA in Animation from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and has worked as a preschool teacher, graphic designer and freelance illustrator since. Marissa hopes that her work encourages young girls to be ambitious and to dream big. She lives in Houston, Texas with her two ambitiously large cats. You can learn more about her at marissavaldez.com.
By the Author
Ambitious Girl
INSTANT #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!INSTANT #1 INDIEBOUND BESTSELLER! Anyone who's ever been underestimated or overshadowed will find inspiration in this empowering new picture book from…