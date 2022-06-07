Aura Lewis

Helaine Becker is the acclaimed author of many books for young readers, including An Equal Shot and Counting on Katherine, both illustrated by Dow Phumiruk. Counting on Katherine won a Bank Street College Cook Prize for nonfiction, as well as many other honors. Helaine lives in Toronto, Canada. She invites you to visit her website, helainebecker.com.



Aura Lewis is an author-illustrator and designer with an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She is the creator of Spectacular Sisters, Gloria’s Voice, and The Illustrated Feminist. She invites you to see more of her work at auralewis.com, or on Twitter and Instagram: @auralewis.