Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Middle Grade Reads with Nontraditional Families

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

No two families are alike. They all have varied traditions and identities, and are made up of many different people. My family might look very different than the family that lives next door. Sometimes it’s hard for young children to understand when a family doesn’t resemble their own, or to understand that family can mean so much more than blood relatives. To celebrate that families come in all shapes, sizes, and makeups we have compiled a list of middle grade books that feature nontraditional families. Because you know what they say: “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 