Anne of West Philly
Anne of West Philly

A Modern Graphic Retelling of Anne of Green Gables

by Ivy Noelle Weir

Illustrated by Myisha Haynes

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316459785

USD: $24.99  /  CAD: $30.99

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Classic Adaptation

PAGE COUNT: 256

Anne of Green Gables with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy and The Secret Garden on 81st Street, this full-color graphic novel moves Anne Shirley to modern-day West Philadelphia, where where she finds new friends, new rivals, and a new family.

When Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert decide to foster a teenage girl for the first time, their lives are changed forever. Their redheaded foster daughter, Anne Shirley, is in search of an exciting life and has decided that West Philly is where she's going to find it. Armed with a big personality and unstoppable creativity, Anne takes her new home by storm as she joins the robotics club, makes new friends in Diana and Gilbert, experiences first love, and turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. But as Anne starts to get comfortable, she discovers one thing she wasn't looking for: a family.

This title will be simultaneously available in paperback.

