Ivy Noelle Weir is an award-winning comic book writer, librarian, and publishing professional. She writes comics for all ages, speaks on the topic of pop culture and librarianship at conferences and comic cons nationwide, and writes essays on libraries, mental health, comic books, and other topics. She lives in the greater Boston area with her fiancé and their two tiny, weird dogs.



Amber Padilla is a cartoonist and illustrator, just starting out. Her previous professional history was in interactive and user experience design. She is currently enrolled in the MFA in Comics program at the esteemed art and design school, California College of the Arts. She received her undergraduate degree at Otis College of Art and Design. When she moved from LA to the Bay Area, she worked for a few short months for Slide Inc, which was later acquired by Google. For one year, in an autonomous unit within Google, she helped to design mobile social apps. She then continued to work at Google as a UX Designer for YouTube. She lent her design skills to products for the YouTube TV app, mobile app, YouTube ads and various desktop app projects. She is currently working on personal projects and a master's thesis in her studio space at the Firehouse Art Collective in the Gilman District of Berkeley. She resides in Oakland with her husband and two cats.