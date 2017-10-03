Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Flor and Miranda Steal the Show
Enjoy carnival rides and deep fried pickles in this warm, funny middle-grade novel about family and friendship.Read More
Miranda is the lead singer in her family’s musical band, Miranda y Los Reyes. Her family has worked hard performing at festivals and quinceañeras. Now, they have a shot at the main stage. How will Miranda make it a performance to remember?
Flor’s family runs the petting zoo at Mr. Barsetti’s carnival. When she accidentally overhears Mr. Barsetti and Miranda’s dad talk about cutting the zoo to accommodate Miranda y Los Reyes’s main stage salary, she knows she has to take action. Will she have the heart for sabotage once she and Miranda actually start to become friends?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"[A] lively, fast-paced adventure."—Publishers Weekly
"Readers will enjoy getting to know both protagonists and will root for them till the last page."—Booklist
"A wide range of middle grade readers are likely to see aspects of themselves in both Flor and Miranda."—School Library Journal
"Fans of Torres' Stef Soto, Taco Queen will delight in this pleasing mix of friendship story, Latino culture, and carnival milieu."—BCCB
"Readers cannot help but root for both heroines, who feel like two regular girls with universal struggles despite their uncommon circumstances. Feelings of summer fun and smells of funnel cake with follow readers home from this engaging story of family and friendship."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Stef Soto, Taco Queen:"The core of the story--friendship and the importance of family--wins out, leaving tweens with a satisfying, gentle read."—School Library Journal
"[A] well written novel about family and pride and would be a great addition to the library."—School Library Connection
"[An] engaging glimpse of food-truck culture through the Soto family's sacrifices, values, and hardships. Once readers get past the drama, they'll cheer for Stef Soto, her family, and Tia Perla."—Kirkus Reviews
"This cheery, relatable story features short and sweet chapters with plenty of Spanish words and phrases sprinkled in and a cheer-worthy main character in Stef, a happy, funny girl who adores art above all."—Booklist
"The bones of this polished debut are familar...but Torres fleshes them out with authenticity, humor, and heart. Stef's fresh, honest voice will resonate with a broad swath of readers, as will the relatable struggles she negotiates."—Publishers Weekly
"Spanish words and humorous banter pepper the dialogue, and the dual stories of the threatened family business and Stef's issues with classmates make a nice, age-appropriate balance that validates Stef's experience while pointing to a world beyond middle school politics. Readers will be happy to snack on this...."—The Bulletin