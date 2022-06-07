A Crown for Corina
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Crown for Corina

by Laekan Zea Kemp

Illustrated by Elisa Chavarri

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780759556843

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
From two Pura Belpré award-winning creators comes the charming story of a girl who learns about a beloved family tradition and the symbolism behind the Mexican flower crown.

Today is Corina’s birthday, and she’s excited to wear the biggest crown with the most beautiful flowers picked from her abuela’s garden.

Each flower tells a special story about all the ways Corina is rooted in the family she loves. 

With elegant and eye-catching illustrations from award-winning artist Elisa Chavarri, this charming story shares a beloved family tradition through one girl’s journey of self-discovery as she learns about the symbolism behind the Mexican flower crown.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less