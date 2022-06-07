A Crown for Corina

From two Pura Belpré award-winning creators comes the charming story of a girl who learns about a beloved family tradition and the symbolism behind the Mexican flower crown.



Today is Corina’s birthday, and she’s excited to wear the biggest crown with the most beautiful flowers picked from her abuela’s garden.



Each flower tells a special story about all the ways Corina is rooted in the family she loves.



With elegant and eye-catching illustrations from award-winning artist Elisa Chavarri, this charming story shares a beloved family tradition through one girl’s journey of self-discovery as she learns about the symbolism behind the Mexican flower crown.

