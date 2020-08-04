Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laekan Zea Kemp
Laekan Zea Kemp is a Latinx author and ESL teacher living in Austin, Texas. Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet is her debut YA contemporary novel.Read More
By the Author
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
I'm Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter meets Emergency Contact in this stunning story of first love, familial expectations, the power of food, and finding where…