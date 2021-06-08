Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet

by Laekan Zea Kemp

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316460293

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

PAGE COUNT: 352

I'm Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter meets Emergency Contact in this stunning story of first love, familial expectations, the power of food, and finding where you belong.

Penelope Prado has always dreamed of opening her own pastelería next to her father's restaurant, Nacho's Tacos. But her mom and dad have different plans—leaving Pen to choose between disappointing her traditional Mexican American parents or following her own path. When she confesses a secret she's been keeping, her world is sent into a tailspin. But then she meets a cute new hire at Nacho's who sees through her hard exterior and asks the questions she's been too afraid to ask herself.

Xander Amaro has been searching for home since he was a little boy. For him, a job at Nacho's is an opportunity for just that—a chance at a normal life, to settle in at his abuelo's, and to find the father who left him behind. But when both the restaurant and Xander's immigrant status are threatened, he will do whatever it takes to protect his newfound family and himself.

Together, Pen and Xander must navigate first love and discovering where they belong in order to save the place they all call home.

This stunning and poignant novel from debut author Laekan Zea Kemp explores identity, found families and the power of food, all nestled within a courageous and intensely loyal Chicanx community.

Reader Reviews

Praise

*"Fans of Elizabeth Acevedo’s With the Fire on High will cherish Xander and Pen’s love story and Pen’s passion for food. This stellar debut offers a cathartic take on a relationship between a father and daughter. Authentic flavor inside and out."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

*"Kemp’s novel serves up finely rendered, stirring character arcs...as well as an intimate portrait of two teens grappling with mental health, complicated family relationships, and newfound love."

Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Wonderfully realized characters, a vibrant setting, and so much more. I loved this."—Melina Marchetta, award-winning author of Jellicoe Road

"Pen and Xander will steal your heart. One to savor."

Laura Taylor Namey, New York Times bestselling author of A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow

"A bold new voice to watch in children's fiction."

Eric Smith, author of Don't Read the Comments

"An affecting, timely debut....Add it to your 2021 TBR list immediately."

Liz Lawson, author of The Lucky Ones

"Like the delicious food and decadent desserts described within its pages, Kemp's debut explores the often bitter and sweet complexity of family, new love, and what it means to find home. "

Mia García, author of The Resolutions

"Pen and Xander's unforgettable love story refuses to sugarcoat difficult topics, but instead deftly explores them with a thoughtful hand. A cathartic read and new favorite author."

Nina Moreno, author of Don't Date Rosa Santos
"Lush imagery celebrates Mexican culture and depicts how food can bring people ­together. . . . not to be missed."—School Library Journal
"Students will enjoy the food descriptions and community culture that lend the story a sense of authenticity and believability."—School Library Connection

“Kemp’s precise writing flows from Pen’s perspective to Xander’s effortlessly, even while revealing their individual lives….Recommended for readers who enjoy strong stories about found families, expectations, and food.”

Booklist
