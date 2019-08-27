Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Baby Chicks Are Singing/Los Pollitos Dicen

Sing Along in English and Spanish!/Vamos a Cantar Junto en Ingles y Espanol!

by

Illustrated by

This traditional folk song with lyrics in both English and Spanish is perfect for young children learning both languages-now reissued with a beautiful new cover.

Perfect for bilingual children learning to read, this traditional Spanish folksong is brought to life by bestselling illustrator Ashley Wolff, with words in both English and Spanish. This well-known Spanish song is sure to get children from all cultures “peep”-ing and “pio”-ing along with the baby chicks and mother hen on the farm.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / Hispanic & Latino

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316494342

LB Kids Logo
Board book
Edition: New edition

What's Inside

