The Baby Chicks Are Singing/Los Pollitos Dicen
Sing Along in English and Spanish!/Vamos a Cantar Junto en Ingles y Espanol!
This traditional folk song with lyrics in both English and Spanish is perfect for young children learning both languages-now reissued with a beautiful new cover.
Perfect for bilingual children learning to read, this traditional Spanish folksong is brought to life by bestselling illustrator Ashley Wolff, with words in both English and Spanish. This well-known Spanish song is sure to get children from all cultures “peep”-ing and “pio”-ing along with the baby chicks and mother hen on the farm.
