Flor and Miranda Steal the Show
Enjoy carnival rides, deep fried pickles, and more, in this middle-grade novel about family, friendship, and finding a place to call home from Jennifer Torres, author of Stef Soto, Taco Queen.Read More
Miranda is the lead singer in her family’s musical band, Miranda y Los Reyes. Her family has worked hard performing at festivals and quinceañeras. Now, they have a shot at the main stage. How will Miranda make it a performance to remember?
Flor’s family runs the petting zoo at Mr. Barsetti’s carnival. When she accidentally overhears Mr. Barsetti and Miranda’s dad talk about cutting the zoo to accommodate Miranda y Los Reyes’s main stage salary, she knows she has to take action. Will she have the heart for sabotage once she and Miranda actually start to become friends?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Flor and Miranda Steal the Show:"[A] lively, fast-paced adventure."—Publishers Weekly
"Readers will enjoy getting to know both protagonists and will root for them till the last page."—Booklist
"A wide range of middle grade readers are likely to see aspects of themselves in both Flor and Miranda."—School Library Journal
"Fans of Torres' Stef Soto, Taco Queen will delight in this pleasing mix of friendship story, Latino culture, and carnival milieu."—BCCB
"Readers cannot help but root for both heroines, who feel like two regular girls with universal struggles despite their uncommon circumstances. Feelings of summer fun and smells of funnel cake with follow readers home from this engaging story of family and friendship."—Kirkus Reviews