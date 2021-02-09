Dust & Grim

Miss Peregrine meets The Graveyard Book in this middle grade adventure about rival siblings running a monster mortuary—written by bestselling author Chuck Wendig.



Thirteen-year-old Molly doesn't know how she got the short end of the stick—being raised by her neglectful father—while Dustin, the older brother she's never met, got their mother and the keys to the family estate. But now the siblings are both orphaned, she's come home for her inheritance, and if Dustin won't welcome her into the family business, then she'll happily take her half in cash.



There's just one problem: the family business is a mortuary for monsters, vampires, shapeshifters, and fae folk. And after doing some poking around, Molly might have accidentally unlocked a sacred cemetery and let in a rogue devourer that's going to destroy the world. (Whoops?) It's going to take all of Dustin's stuffy supernatural knowledge and Molly's most heroic cosplay (plus a little help from non-human friends) for the siblings to reclaim the cemetery and save the day…if only they can get along for five minutes.



Bestselling author Chuck Wendig's middle grade debut is equal parts spooky, funny, and heartfelt—perfect for Halloween and year-round reading!